Salesforce.com (CRM) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $364,846,000 after buying an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,343,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,414,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,865,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,008,573,000 after buying an additional 645,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $196,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,954,472.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,925 shares of company stock worth $49,888,627. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS set a $144.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.79.

Salesforce.com opened at $128.13 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $126.09 and a 52 week high of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

