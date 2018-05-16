SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $173.72 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $168.48 and a twelve month high of $177.14. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 3.05.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,427 shares of company stock worth $26,811,600. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

