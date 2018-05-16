Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (GUDB)

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th.

BATS GUDB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged.

