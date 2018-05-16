Saga Communications Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (SGA)

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Shares of Saga Communications stock traded up $37.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

