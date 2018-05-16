Sabre (SABR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre opened at $23.99 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Sabre has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sabre will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,448,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.