Sabesp (SBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We believe, over the long term, rising Brazilian population will increase demand for water and sewage services, which will prove beneficial for SABESP. By 2022, the company aims to add nearly 783 thousands of new water connections and 1.1 million new sewage connections. Also, it planned investments worth R$17.3 billion for 2018-2022. In the first quarter of 2018, the company's revenues grew 4% year over year. Net income declined 13.9% year over year. Despite these growth potential, we believe that risks arising from governmental interference, dependence on electricity as a source of energy, high debt levels and rising costs might be detrimental for the company in the near term. In the last three months, SABESP's American Depository Receipts (ADR) have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabesp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Sabesp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sabesp opened at $7.58 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. Sabesp has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabesp had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. equities research analysts expect that Sabesp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Sabesp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 10,524,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabesp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 547,479 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sabesp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,768,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 1,100,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sabesp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,094,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after buying an additional 898,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabesp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,260,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

