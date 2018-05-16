Ryder (R) Receives $84.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryder (NYSE:R) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ryder in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Ryder in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ryder in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Ryder news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Ryder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Ryder opened at $68.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Ryder has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

Ryder (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ryder will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Ryder’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Ryder Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

