Ruff Trading Down 25.7% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges including fex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $94.66 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00736250 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00146516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00087013 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,800,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, fex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

