Rudinauth Chadee Sells 1,900 Shares of Methanex (MX) Stock

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Rudinauth Chadee sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.50, for a total value of C$133,950.00.

Methanex opened at C$88.92 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$90.27.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.66 by C($0.17). Methanex had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Methanex from C$42.95 to C$43.68 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.78.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

