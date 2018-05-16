Rubycoin Price Tops $0.49 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Rubycoin has a market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $10,452.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006016 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00199440 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000822 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,625,910 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

