Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Royal Hawaiian Orchards had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards remained flat at $$2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.31. Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

In other news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 15,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $34,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards.

