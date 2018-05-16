Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Sector Perform

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.96.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.17 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.03.

