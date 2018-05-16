Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Price Target to C$7.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, February 23rd. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions opened at C$5.19 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$278.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.63 million.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$918,000.00. Also, Director Donald Michael Godfre Stewart sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$40,806.06. Insiders sold a total of 212,137 shares of company stock worth $1,278,575 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.