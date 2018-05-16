Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $66.09 Million Position in Tyson Foods (TSN)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 0.7% of Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Tyson Foods worth $66,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods opened at $67.28 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $67.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

