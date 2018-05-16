Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $54.66 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115,658 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Hill-Rom worth $54,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $478,786,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,345,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,442,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,145,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,557,000 after buying an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 500,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,653,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 7,590 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $652,891.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,688.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom opened at $87.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $710.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.54 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

