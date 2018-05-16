Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $49.45 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $49,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $855,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,420.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $58.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.84 million. equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.