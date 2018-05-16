Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $43.02 Million Stake in Kraton (KRA)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kraton (NYSE:KRA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,426 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Kraton worth $43,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kraton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kraton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Kraton by 6,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Kraton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kraton has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $502.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.89 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

