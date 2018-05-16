Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $40.66 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,757 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,954,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 89,691 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $106,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,919.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.40 and a 52 week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $230.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

