Ross McEwan Purchases 184,748 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) insider Ross McEwan purchased 184,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £500,667.08 ($679,146.88).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group opened at GBX 293.30 ($3.98) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.13).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.35) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

RBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.27) to GBX 305 ($4.14) in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.21) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 285.63 ($3.87).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

