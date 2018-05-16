Ross McEwan Purchases 184,748 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) insider Ross McEwan purchased 184,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £500,667.08 ($679,146.88).
Royal Bank of Scotland Group opened at GBX 293.30 ($3.98) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.13).
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.35) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.
About Royal Bank of Scotland Group
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.