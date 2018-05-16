RonPaulCoin Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. RonPaulCoin has a market cap of $233,587.00 and $22.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One RonPaulCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RonPaulCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.01665400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015285 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003566 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016494 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00035830 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (CRYPTO:RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 929,436 coins. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RonPaulCoin is www.ronpaulcoin.com

Buying and Selling RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RonPaulCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RonPaulCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RonPaulCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RonPaulCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.