Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $21.87

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 18823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 24.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

