Robert W. Baird Boosts Insperity (NSP) Price Target to $95.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.24 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $199,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,422,597. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

