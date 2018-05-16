Robert H. Mundheim Purchases 10,000 Shares of Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert H. Mundheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Gogo Inflight Internet opened at $5.39 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub lowered Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered Gogo Inflight Internet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inflight Internet Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

