Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DaVita (DVA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,036,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,258,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,810 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,292.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,873,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita opened at $66.29 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DaVita has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. DaVita had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on DaVita and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.