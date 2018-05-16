Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,017,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 185,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEL opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

