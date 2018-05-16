Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Coherent worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,236,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coherent by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coherent to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.67.

Coherent opened at $174.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.98. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.35 and a 1 year high of $175.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.82 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Coherent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

