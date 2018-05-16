Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,026,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,594,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.24.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,525.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines opened at $52.37 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

