Rite Aid (RAD) Receives $2.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.37.
RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.54 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.
Rite Aid opened at $1.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rite Aid has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $1.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 247,270 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.
