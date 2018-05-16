Rite Aid (RAD) Receives $2.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.37.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.54 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Rite Aid opened at $1.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rite Aid has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $1.64.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 247,270 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

