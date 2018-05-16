Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $32.96 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,050,611.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 667,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,850,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 339,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

