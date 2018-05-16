RingCentral (RNG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,325,000 after buying an additional 750,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,644,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 127,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on RingCentral to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $164,541.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,355 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,134.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,269 shares of company stock worth $14,582,112. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

