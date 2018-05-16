Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,894.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,023.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 3,300 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 338 shares of company stock worth $30,332. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial opened at $93.07 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $310.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

