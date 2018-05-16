Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omega Healthcare were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,258,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,466,000 after purchasing an additional 438,005 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 127,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo raised Omega Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Omega Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Omega Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Omega Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

