Revlon (REV) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Revlon (NYSE:REV) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $72.00 and was trading at $74.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REV. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

REV stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 180,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10. Revlon has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $924.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Revlon will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revlon by 122.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Revlon by 104.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revlon by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

