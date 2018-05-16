Reviewing United Fire & Casualty (UFCS) & Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ: UFCS) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get United Fire & Casualty alerts:

United Fire & Casualty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

United Fire & Casualty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Fire & Casualty and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire & Casualty $1.05 billion 1.21 $51.02 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $186.78 million 5.75 $24.90 million $1.25 40.77

United Fire & Casualty has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Fire & Casualty and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire & Casualty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Fire & Casualty presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.14%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given United Fire & Casualty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire & Casualty is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire & Casualty and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire & Casualty 7.11% 3.25% 0.81% Kinsale Capital Group 13.34% 12.29% 4.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of United Fire & Casualty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of United Fire & Casualty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Fire & Casualty beats Kinsale Capital Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire & Casualty Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire & Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire & Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.