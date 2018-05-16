Reviewing TransUnion (TRU) and PRA Group (PRAA)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TransUnion and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 22.41% 20.95% 7.13% PRA Group 16.29% 5.88% 1.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransUnion and PRA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 2 10 0 2.83 PRA Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

TransUnion presently has a consensus target price of $65.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. PRA Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than TransUnion.

Volatility and Risk

TransUnion has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransUnion and PRA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $1.93 billion 6.56 $441.20 million $1.71 40.43 PRA Group $813.57 million 2.15 $162.26 million $1.33 29.06

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransUnion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransUnion beats PRA Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

