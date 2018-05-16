Reviewing TELE2 (TLTZY) and Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN)

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TELE2 has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TELE2 and Fusion Telecommunications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Telecommunications International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fusion Telecommunications International has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Telecommunications International is more favorable than TELE2.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 and Fusion Telecommunications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 1.69% 16.04% 6.90% Fusion Telecommunications International -9.31% -547.77% -11.26%

Dividends

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fusion Telecommunications International does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELE2 and Fusion Telecommunications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $2.94 billion 2.20 $49.85 million N/A N/A Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 0.80 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -4.92

TELE2 has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International.

Summary

TELE2 beats Fusion Telecommunications International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELE2

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity; private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services; and secure mobile messaging and data integration services and service plans designed to meet specific customer requirements. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

