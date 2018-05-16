Reviewing Precision Drilling (PDS) and Independence Contract (ICD)

Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) and Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision Drilling and Independence Contract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 1 5 5 2 2.62 Independence Contract 0 1 4 0 2.80

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $4.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Independence Contract has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Independence Contract’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract is more favorable than Precision Drilling.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Independence Contract’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.04 billion 1.09 -$101.85 million ($0.28) -13.86 Independence Contract $90.01 million 2.07 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -9.25

Independence Contract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Drilling. Precision Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Contract, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Independence Contract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -9.47% -5.51% -2.56% Independence Contract -23.25% -7.97% -6.26%

Risk & Volatility

Precision Drilling has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Independence Contract shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Independence Contract shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Independence Contract

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

