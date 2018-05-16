Reviewing National Beverage (FIZZ) and Celsius (CELH)

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Beverage and Celsius’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $826.92 million 4.96 $107.04 million $2.29 38.39 Celsius $36.16 million 6.62 -$8.24 million ($0.01) -470.00

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

National Beverage has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Beverage and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 2 0 3 0 2.20 Celsius 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Beverage presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than National Beverage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 15.10% 56.83% 37.05% Celsius -21.87% -21.26% -13.51%

Summary

National Beverage beats Celsius on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. The company sells and markets its products through an internal sales force, as well as specialized broker networks. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It distributes its products under the Celsius brand name through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

