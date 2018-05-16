Reviewing Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) & Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS: MITEY) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 9.01% 5.44% 1.74% Marcus & Millichap 7.76% 22.22% 16.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.41 billion 2.42 $915.24 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $719.70 million 2.01 $51.52 million $1.62 23.19

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi Estate and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 0 2 2 0 2.50

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Dividends

Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marcus & Millichap does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Mitsubishi Estate on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of eight hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

