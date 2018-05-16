Reviewing Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) and IHS Markit (INFO)

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ: IIJI) and IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 1 3 9 0 2.62

IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $53.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 2.29% 7.26% 3.58% IHS Markit 16.06% 9.33% 5.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.46 billion 0.66 $29.44 million $0.32 32.19 IHS Markit $3.60 billion 5.59 $416.90 million $1.68 30.61

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Initiative Japan. IHS Markit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. IHS Markit does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Internet Initiative Japan on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJ4U, IIJmio, and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 30 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,066 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides content and analytics on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

