Reviewing EXFO (EXFO) & Transcat (TRNS)

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EXFO and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO -2.18% 4.49% 3.25% Transcat 3.24% 10.03% 4.94%

16.4% of EXFO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Transcat shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of EXFO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Transcat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EXFO and Transcat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO 0 4 1 0 2.20 Transcat 0 0 3 0 3.00

EXFO presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Transcat has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given EXFO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EXFO is more favorable than Transcat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXFO and Transcat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO $243.30 million 0.82 $850,000.00 $0.21 17.14 Transcat $143.90 million 0.85 $4.52 million $0.64 26.70

Transcat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXFO. EXFO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EXFO has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcat has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transcat beats EXFO on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters. The company also provides field network testing products, including FTB Ecosystem test tools; FTB platforms; test function virtualization solutions; transport and datacom solutions designed to address DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH, carrier Ethernet, testing needs; optical instruments; copper access/triple-play handheld instruments to assess the quality of access network physical layer and performance of multiplay services; mobile broadband tools to meet mobile telecom network test challenges; and wireless network testing solutions. In addition, it offers service assurance platforms, fiber network monitoring and management solutions, and remote network monitoring solutions; and solutions for FTTx access networks and metro/core networks, as well as technical support, instrument, and system services. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and others. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

