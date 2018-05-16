Reviewing Corvus Gold (CORVF) & Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS: CORVF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corvus Gold and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 1 11 0 2.92

Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$4.99 million N/A N/A Pan American Silver $816.83 million 3.24 $120.99 million $0.51 33.84

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corvus Gold does not pay a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -101.97% -95.37% Pan American Silver 18.19% 6.35% 4.89%

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada. Corvus Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.