Reviewing Aqua America (WTR) & American Water (AWK)

Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) and American Water (NYSE:AWK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aqua America alerts:

This table compares Aqua America and American Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America 29.59% 12.60% 3.81% American Water 13.06% 10.20% 2.86%

This table compares Aqua America and American Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America $809.53 million 7.39 $239.73 million $1.37 24.56 American Water $3.36 billion 4.32 $426.00 million $3.03 26.89

American Water has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua America. Aqua America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua America has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Water has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aqua America and American Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America 0 6 2 0 2.25 American Water 0 5 5 0 2.50

Aqua America presently has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. American Water has a consensus target price of $88.77, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Aqua America’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aqua America is more favorable than American Water.

Dividends

Aqua America pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Water pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aqua America pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Water pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aqua America has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and American Water has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Aqua America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Aqua America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of American Water shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Aqua America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of American Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aqua America beats American Water on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

American Water Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams. It also undertakes contracts with the United States government to provide water and wastewater services on various military bases; and municipal, commercial, and industrial customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as provide other related services. In addition, the company provides warranty-type services to homeowners and smaller commercial customers to protect against the cost of repairing broken or leaking water pipes or clogged or blocked sewer pipes, interior electric lines, heating and cooling systems, and water heaters, as well as power surge protection and other related services; and water sourcing, transfer services, pipeline construction, and water storage solutions for natural gas exploration and production companies. Further, it supplies water to public fire hydrants for firefighting purposes, and private fire customers for use in fire suppression systems in office buildings and other facilities, as well as to other water utilities and community water systems. The company serves approximately 15 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other water-related services in 46 states; the District of Columbia; and Ontario, Canada. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.