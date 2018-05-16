Reviewing 1-800-PetMeds (PETS) and HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA)

1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ: PETS) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1-800-PetMeds and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-PetMeds 1 2 2 0 2.20 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-PetMeds currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given 1-800-PetMeds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1-800-PetMeds is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Risk & Volatility

1-800-PetMeds has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.21, indicating that its stock price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

1-800-PetMeds pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HealthWarehouse.com does not pay a dividend. 1-800-PetMeds pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of 1-800-PetMeds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of 1-800-PetMeds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-PetMeds and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-PetMeds 13.62% 34.76% 28.63% HealthWarehouse.com -0.60% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-PetMeds and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-PetMeds $273.80 million 2.65 $37.28 million $1.82 19.32 HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.69 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

1-800-PetMeds has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Summary

1-800-PetMeds beats HealthWarehouse.com on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-PetMeds Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its Website. It markets its products through Internet; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through 1-800-PetMeds catalogs, brochures, and postcards under various brands. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

