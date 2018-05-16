Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revance Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4034090783014 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics opened at $29.50 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.34. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33,807.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%. equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $105,846.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

