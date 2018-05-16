Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retail Properties of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 49.7637673521189 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

RPAI stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.