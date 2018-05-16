Resonant (RESN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. National Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,599.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $87,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant opened at $4.08 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 98.33% and a negative net margin of 3,436.54%. research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

