Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LendingTree (TREE)

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2018 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2018 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingTree is the nation’s leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 55 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 350 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. “

4/27/2018 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2018 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingTree is the nation’s leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 55 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 350 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. “

4/5/2018 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2018 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – LendingTree is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $385.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2018 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.60. 3,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,938. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $265.45 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carla Shumate sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.89, for a total value of $4,216,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,766,465.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,087 shares of company stock worth $60,760,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LendingTree by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.