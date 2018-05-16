Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioTelemetry (BEAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT):

5/4/2018 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2018 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2018 – BioTelemetry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/25/2018 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

4/17/2018 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2018 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2018 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,648. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,850,578.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 67,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $2,723,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,267. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 8,866.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 756,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 747,829 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,910,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,319,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2,368.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 379,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 363,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 67.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 321,284 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

