Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 16th (APY, BMRN, BRFH, CCXI, CDXS, EDAP, ENPH, ESNC, ESPR, FDX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 16th:

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY). Citigroup issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Yesterday, after the Market close, BRFH reported slightly lower 1Q18 revenue and better-than-expected gross margin, primarily due to increased economies of scale and product mix.””

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We have adjusted our financial model to reflect the reported 1Q18 financial results. For 2018, we project revenues of approximately €39.0M and a net loss of €0.01 per share. The company reported €18.1M in cash, cash equivalents and short- term investments as of March 31, which we believe is sufficient to fund operations for the foreseeable future.””

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZBB Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $274.00.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI). Goldman Sachs issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We are pleased to see the company post a sequentially higher quarter with revenues now primarily attributed to higher margin customers. We would like to remind investors that 4Q17 was the last quarter that had contribution from the lower margin contracts. We believe YoY revenue comps will most likely start showing growth starting in 4Q18. In line with management’s commentary on the earnings call we are projecting for faster revenue acceleration in 2H18. Management reiterated its 2018 expectations for adjusted-EBITDA of $4-7M and positive net income of $500K to $3.0M. With gross margins now rising to the mid-teens, and operating costs expected to drop to under 20%, the company is quickly moving towards profitability. The company has several partnerships already underway that can support revenue growth and open new markets.””

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE). Wells Fargo issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “• Saratoga posted adjusted NII/share of $0.61 for fiscal 4Q18, far above our $0.52 estimate and the $0.50 quarterly dividend. The company earned acceleration of unamortized OID and prepayment fees of $0.03-$0.04 per share during the quarter, which helped boost investment income overall.



• Easy Ice was marked up again on the quarter by $195,000. The investment continues to comprise a significant portion of the PIK income that Saratoga is accruing. On the quarter, SAR had PIK income of $1.0 million or $0.17/share.



• While the company granted Easy Ice PIK payments in lieu of cash in order to improve the free cash flow at the company so they can continue to expand operations, this nonetheless means that cash dividend coverage is lower than it otherwise would be.



• We expect that Saratoga still has room to grow its dividend. We think the general run rate of earnings should be in the mid $0.50s but do not expect much in terms of growth in said earnings through fiscal 2020. In our opinion, SAR will grow its dividend by another penny in fiscal 1Q19 and fiscal 2Q19. Although these levels would still be under the run rate of NII/share we estimate, we note that the company will likely want to maintain a cushion so that it does not need to reduce dividends in the future.



• TM Restaurant Group remains on non-accrual status and during the quarter M/C Acquisition Corp. was added with a cost of $1.2 million. In total, non-accruals at cost increased slightly Q/Q to $11.0 million or 3.2% of the portfolio from $9.8 million or 2.9% of the portfolio. Subsequent to quarter end, TM Restaurant group was restructured in proximity to 2/28/18 marks and we thus expect the event to be NAV-neutral.



• We are revising our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $2.19 from $2.16 and are rolling out our fiscal 2020 adjusted NII/share estimate of $2.18.”

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank to $55.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

